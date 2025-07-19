Mid-summer Scottish rain soaked Hearts to the skin but they never looked like slipping in a comfortable Premier Sports Cup win at Stirling Albion. Craig Halkett scored twice with Claudio Braga and debutant Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis also finding the net as the Premiership club overwhelmed League Two opponents to become strong favourites for a knockout-round seeding.

The three group winners with the best records are seeded for the last 16 alongside Scotland’s five European entrants. Hearts will expect to secure a seeding place if they win their final Group E match against Dumbarton on Wednesday to maintain a 100 per cent record in the competition.

Kyziridis enjoyed a strong debut at a sodden Forthbank and generally tormented Stirling’s right-back Ross McGeachie. A goal and an assist was a decent way to introduce himself to new fans. With direct running, dribbling and shooting ability, signs are he will be a popular figure at Tynecastle Park this season.

In making eight changes to his startling line-up from Tuesday’s win against Hamilton, Hearts coach Derek McInnes selected Kyziridis for the first time after a minor injury. His early header forced a save from the Stirling goalkeeper Derek Gaston before he created the opening goal on 13 minutes with a hanging cross which Halkett powerfully headed downwards into the net.

Alan Forrest’s looping effort from Oisin McEntee’s cross bounced off the far post on 18 minutes before Braga doubled the visitors’ advantage. From second phase after a corner, Christian Borchgrevink’s deep cross found Halkett for a header across goal which Braga nodded goalwards on the run. Gaston’s hand got to the ball but couldn’t keep it out.

Kyziridis found the net himself to put Hearts 3-0 ahead on 38 minutes. Forrest’s low delivery across the face of Gaston’s goal fell nicely for the Greek to drive high into the net, thus ending this game as a contest before the break. Kyziridis should have scored again moments later after spriting through on goal onto Lawrence Shankland’s forward ball. The diving Gaston managed to divert the Hearts player’s shot over his crossbar.

Stirling tried to use the height of former Riccarton youngster Russell McLean in attack but he was well marshalled by the visiting centre-backs Halkett and Stuart Findlay. Borchgrevink departed at half-time, presumably through a knock, and McEntee moved to right-back for the second period.

Gaston produced a fine save to deny Shankland from Braga’s cross shortly after the restart as the procession towards Albion’s goal continued. Hearts probed and pressed, their forwards caught offside several times due to overeagerness to get in behind. They eventually forced a fourth goal 10 minutes from the end. Halkett’s header from substitute Yan Dhanda’s corner was stopped by Gaston as he fell backwards and the bal appeared to cross the goal line. Findlay raced in to prod it home just in case but it looked like Halkett’s goal.

Stirling protested that their keeper had the ball in his hands and claimed a foul, but the goal stood. Substitute Elton Kabangu should have made it 5-0 but sent his header from Dhanda’s cross over the bar despite being unmarked six yards out. Hearts had to make do with a final scoreline of 4-0, meaning the had scored 12 goals and conceded only one in their three Premier Sports Cup games so far. The same again on Wednesday against Dumbarton would guarantee that seeding.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Forthbank:

GK: Zander Clark 6/10 Hardly touched the ball due to Hearts' dominance at the other end.

RB: Christian Borchgrevink 5/10 Claimed an assist and got forward well, but gave the ball away cheaply at times when under no pressure. Replaced at half-time.

RCB: Frankie Kent 9/10 A goal and two assists for a central defender is unusual, but Halkett strolled this match.