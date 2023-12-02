Another narrow triumph gave Hearts a fourth successive league win and moved them up to third in the Premiership table. Lawrence Shankland's 13th goal in all competitions, and his 12th of the club campaign, earned a vital 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock at a freezing Rugby Park.

Shankland's first-half shot from an acute angle was fumbled into his own net by the Ayrshire club's goalkeeper Will Dennis. That proved decisive enough to settle this encounter and push Hearts to third for at least 24 hours. St Mirren drop to fourth ahead of their visit to Rangers on Sunday.

Kenneth Vargas was ruled out of this match with a minor injury as Hearts continued with a 3-5-2 system which helped win their previous three league games. This was Derek McInnes' 700th fixture as a manager and he was keen for three points to mark the occasion.

After a fairly even opening period, Hearts took the lead on 19 minutes. Kye Rowles pass out of defence seemed intended for Liam Boyce but it rolled in behind the home defence. Shankland fastened onto the ball, strode past defender Lewis Mayo near the byline and prodded a low shot goalwards which Dennis' arm deflected into the net.

Kilmarnock's David Watson wasted an excellent chance to equalise within a few minutes. Unmarked approaching the six-yard line, he sent Danny Armstrong's cutback spinning wide of the far post. Hearts then lost Liam Boyce to injury on 29 minutes. He appeared to stumble and jerk his leg after turning to play a forward ball.

The visiting goalkeeper Zander Clark stopped Corrie Ndaba's effort late in the first half, but at the interval Hearts looked in control. Kilmarnock were more purposeful after the break and played a lot of the second half in their opponents' half seeking an equaliser. They lacked the quality to find a breakthrough, though.

Clark held Armstrong's header in the closing stages with the Tynecastle side guilty of sitting too deep at times. Substitute Kyosuke Tagawa added some extra energy in attack even though his team were not getting forward too often. Alex Cochrane did sting Dennis' palms in the dying minutes before the final whistle confirmed a vital result for the away side.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Rugby Park:

1 . GK Zander Clark 7/10 Only a couple of saves, including a vital one from Donnelly in stoppage-time. Will gladly take another clean sheet.

2 . RCB: Stephen Kingsley 7/10 Effective in snuffing out danger whenever Kilmarnock attacked down their left.

3 . CB: Frankie Kent 8/10 Composed throughout the afternoon and dealt with anything Killie could throw at him. Won most duels in the air and on the ground.

4 . LCB: Kye Rowles 7/10 Stepped out of defence in possesion a lot and supplied the ball which led to Hearts' breakthrough.