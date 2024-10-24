Hearts took a significant step towards the UEFA Conference League knockout round play-offs with an inspired victory over Omonoia Nicosia at Tynecastle Park. Recently-appointed head coach Neil Critchley’s European debut brought a dominant display from his new team, underpinned by the outstanding Blair Spittal.

A 2-0 victory flattered the Cypriot side on the night, if the truth be told. Alan Forrest and Spittal scored in the first half to put Hearts in command amid a performance which was high-tempo and full of energy. Three points gives the Edinburgh club a 100 per cent record in this season’s Conference League and leaves them sitting joint-top of the 36-team competition at the moment. At full-time they were in good company alongside Chelsea, Fiorentina, Vitoria Guimaraes, Rapid Vienna and Jagiellonia.

Hearts beat Dinamo Minsk in Azerbaijan in their opening tie earlier this month and have now collected six points in total. It is generally expected that seven points should be enough to guarantee a place in the top 24 of the Conference League. Clubs finishing in the top eight go through automatically to the last-16, with those in ninth to 24th place progressing to the play-offs on 13 and 20 February, 2025.

Hearts fans wishing to get carried away as ‘Critchball’ takes hold in Gorgie may want to note that the Conference League final is scheduled for 28 May in Wroclaw, Poland. Anyone with a more measured mindset will be content that, under Critchley, the side look extremely impressive so far. More like their old selves, you might say.

Critchley took charge of Hearts for the first time last weekend, overseeing a resounding 4-0 win against St Mirren. This was a different proposition against a team typical of their Mediterranean location. Omonoia prioritise technique and ball possession and use quick wide players to good effect. Hearts had to stifle them early in order to gain control and quieten more than 1,000 travelling Cypriots in the Roseburn Stand. They succeeded in doing just that with an impassioned start.

Adam Forrester, Stephen Kingsley, Cammy Devlin and Alan Forrest were restored to the hosts’ starting line-up as Critchley managed his squad ahead of Sunday’s Edinburgh derby against Hibs. His Omonoia counterpart Valdas Dambrauskas coached a number of Lithuanian Hearts players in bygone years and was now out to claim his own slice of history with a result at Tynecastle.

His team fell behind on 16 minutes as the noise level in Gorgie became deafening. Supporters roared their team on from the first minute and Forrest’s goal was a timely reward. Spittal’s shot from 18 yards careered off a defender into the winger’s path for a touch and powerful left-footed drive high beyond the Omonoia goalkeeper Fabiano. The explosion of noise as ball rippled net indicated the significance of this European fixture.

Hearts would have gone 2-0 ahead but for Fabiano’s full-stretch save to thwart Lawerence Shankland. Frankie Kent headed wide from the resultant corne before Spittal supplied the second. Omonoia conceded a throw-in trying to play out from the goal kick after Kent’s header. Forrester restarted play quickly and Vargas inadvertently prodded Shankland’s backheel into Spittal’s path. The midfielder instinctively lashed a first-time shot beyond the Brazilian keeper and into the top corner from around 16 yards.

The visitors looked overwhelmed at that stage as Tynecastle throbbed with the joy of thousands of Jambos. This was only Critchley’s second game in charge and they had already scored six goals under his watch without conceding. Omonoia tried to gain a foothold in the game by using left-winger Willy Semedo, but 19-year-old Forrester matched the Cape Verde internationalist in one-versus-one duels.

Shankland was frustrated seeing Senou Coulibaly block what would have likely been a third Hearts goal. Former Rangers defender Filip Helander headed just wide in first-half stoppage time, a moment which indicated the Cypriots’ ability to get back into this game at any second. Overall, their opening 45 minutes had been awful. Helander and his central defensive partner Coulibaly inspired little confidence and midfielders in front were frequently dispossessed by tenacious folk in maroon.

The intensity of Hearts’ play continued after the break but, as expected, some fatigue set in. Critchley made substitutions at sensible times to inject fresh impetus. One replacement, James Penrice, had a goal disallowed for offside after the Omonoia sub Alioum Saidou struck a post from an offside attack at the opposite end. The visitors looked well beaten entering the final 10 minutes of this affair as Hearts supporters sang in unison to acclaim a convincing European victory.

They are now in a strong position to secure Continental football after Christmas - something of a rarity for any Scottish club other than Celtic and Rangers. They are also in fine fettle for Sunday. Hibs manager David Gray was watching from Tynecastle’s main stand - he must have noted his rivals’ zest and appetite.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 Had very little to do as Omonoia offered little threat.

2 . RB: Adam Forrester 7/10 Took up a high position on the right to become an extra attacker quite often. Throw-in led to Hearts' second goal.

3 . RCB: Frankie Kent 7/10 Should have scored with a first-half header but defensively was sound all evening.