Hearts were held to a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock in their latest Premiership tussle.

Kenneth Vargas headed home the opener inside 10 minutes, as the Jambos brought in their annual Big Hearts day - which aims to help raise funds to help the club’s charity. Kilmarnock pressure would come and aerial chances would pass thanks to the work of Zander Clark before Vargas forced another smart save from away goalkeeper Will Dennis.

The leveller would soon follow thanks to a sumptuous curling strike from Marley Watkins. It's a result leaves Hearts 11 points clear of Kilmarnock in fourth heading into next weekend's clash away at St Mirren.

A major boost in the form of imperious central defender Frankie Kent returning to the XI boosted Naismith's men from the off, while promising youngster Macaulay Tait was handed a start to shine in midfield. It was Kilmarnock who drew the first chance and Watkins should have made better use of his free header inside the Hearts box.

Matty Kennedy's audacious lob from almost the halfway line required Jambos goalkeeper Clark to intervene. It was spilling end to end in the opening quarter with a great drive from Vargas - who signed a permanent five-year deal this week - teeing up Jorge Grant. An excellent Dennis save denied a certain opener but Vargas wouldn't let the deadlock remain unbroken for long.

Alex Cochrane drove infield from left-back, and while Lawrence Shankland's initial touch off the pass looked heavily, he brilliantly chipped across goal for the Costa Rican to bundle in. Shankland almost set Grant up for the second a few minutes later but Dennis was down quick to deny danger.

Killie were refusing to go away and a bullet header seemed to have been saved by Clark on its way over the bar despite a goal-kick being given, and it might just have prevented it dipping under the bar. If the tempo had dipped a touch in the closing stages of the second half, Hearts certainly came out reinvigorated.

Vargas had a good shot from distance saved by Dennis but there was little that could be done about Watkins' goal. The striker controlled it at the edge of the box before curling a pinpoint shot into the corner beyond Clark.

The game had turned cagey after Hearts' initial bright start to the second half and that seemed to suit the visitors. Barrie McKay entered the fray for his first minutes since December as Naismith looked for a way to unlock the stubborn visitors.

Joe Wright had a chance to win for Kilmarnock late on but his header nervously trickled past the post for the home side, as the hosts threw men forward in search of a winner but were left frustrated in their attempts. Here is how the Edinburgh Evening News rated the players in maroon.

Zander Clark - 7/10 Good commanding of the box and it alleviated pressure as Killie upped the ante. Strong save from a header.

Dexter Lembikisa - 5/10 Matty Kennedy gave him plenty to deal with. Caught out a couple of times on a tough day but no lack of endeavour. Leveller came from play down his side but hard to level blame at him for the end product.

Frankie Kent - 7/10 Calming presence at the back. Headed anything that came into the box. Big block to deny Van Veen late on.