Hearts are all but safe from relegation after Lawrence Shankland’s double and a late Alan Forrest goal earned a vital 3-1 victory over Ross County in Dingwall. Liam Fox took interim charge of the Tynecastle side after Neil Critchley’s sacking last week, and his temporary reign began with three important points as players showed their resolve.

Ronan Hale’s 14th goal of the season put County ahead before Shankland levelled the score before half-time. The Scotland internationalist was the focal point of a three-man Hearts forward line after playing an attacking midfield role for much of the season. The change made a big difference as he occupied his natural position.

He plundered a second after half-time and was the catalyst for Hearts’ victory in the Highlands, later claming an assist for Forrest to score the visitors’ third. The result puts eight points between Hearts and second-bottom County with three league games of the season remaining.

Hearts had 890 fans travelling to the Highlands, who saw their team line up in a 4-3-3 formation. Wingers Kenneth Vargas and Alan Forrest were both reinstated to flank striker Lawrence Shankland up front. Craig Halkett replaced the injured Jamie McCart in central defence, while midfielder Cammy Devlin was absent through illness. There was also the surprise sight of Barrie McKay among the substitutes. He has not been selected by Hearts since November’s UEFA Conference League tie against Cercle Brugge in Belgium.

There were shots from Hearts midfielders Jorge Grant and Blair Spittal during the first 20 minutes, but Ross County took the lead on 25 minutes. Midfielder Nohan Kenneh outmuscled opposite number Beni Baningime to thread a through ball to Hale, who took a touch before a crisp low finish across Craig Gordon and into the visitors’ net. The travelling support responded with chants of “Sack the board” plus “Heart of Midlothian, we’re in the wrong hands” and “Ann Budge, you’re yesterday’s news”.

A strong save by the County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah stopped Shankland levelling the scoreline with an angled attempt 10 minutes later. Forrest then missed a good opportunity on a breakaway after being sent through by Shankland. Finally, the equaliser arrived five minutes before the interval. Baningime controlled a pass on the run and supplied Shankland with the ball for a touch and low finish beneath Amissah from just inside the penalty area. A roar of relief emanated from the away end as the ball hit the net.

Yet, County would have retaken the lead moments later had Grant not blocked Kenneh’s prodded effort on the Hearts goal line. Hale would have scored early in the second half but for a superb reactionary block from Gordon, who emerged to spread himself brilliantly. Hearts moved ahead on 58 minutes when Shankland struck again after a tremendous flowing passing move.

The ball was moved through Halkett, Baningime, Penrice, Spittal, Shankland, Grant and Forrester, who supplied Vargas for a driven low cross. Shankland arrived to prod it home from close range with the kind of instinctive finish that made him such an iconic Gorgie hero over the previous two seasons.

The victory was secured on 83 minutes after a mistake by the Ross County defender Akil Wright. He slipped midway inside his own half under pressure from Shankland, who carried the ball forward to cross for the unmarked Forrest. He took a touch inside the penalty box and rolled a controlled left-footed finish beneath Amissah to finish the game as a contest. It was an an important show of resolve from the Hearts players after falling 1-0 behind, demonstrating some of the character they have been criticised for lacking this season.

In the dying seconds, Gordon parried substitute Jack Grieves powerful shot from outside the penalty box, and Wright hit the rebound over via the top of the crossbar. County had pushed hard but their guests saw the game out.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Dingwall:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 7/10 Beaten by Hale's smart finish at the first goal. Brilliant reaction block to deny the County striker early in the second half. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Adam Forrester 7/10 Decent game at right-back. Played as an inverted full-back under Fox's instruction at times. Showed good composure in a pressurised situation. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: Frankie Kent 7/10 Looked confident in the air and on the ground. Managed to initiate some attacks with quick balls into midfield. | SNS Group Photo Sales