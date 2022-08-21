Hearts reveal fitness of Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley for Zurich Europa League tie

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Craig Gordon and defender Stephen Kingsley should be fit after missing Sunday’s 2-0 defeat by Celtic in Glasgow. Centre-back Craig Halkett is not expected to recover from a hamstring injury in time, however.

Gordon and Kingsley were not risked against Celtic as a precaution with the Zurich second leg in mind. The goalkeeper has had a very minor back issue and Kingsley only recently returned from a hamstring injury.

Halkett was forced off after just minutes of the first leg in St Gallen on Thursday. Asked whether Gordon, Halkett and Kingsley would make the European tie at Tynecastle Park, Hearts manager Robbie Neilson gave a clear response in order of those named above.

“Yes, no, yes. That's where we are at the moment,” he said. “Halkett is short-term but I don't think he'll make Thursday. He might be another week after that potentially.”

Toby Sibbick, Michael Smith and Lewis Neilson are the potential deputees for Halkett. “The boys came in and did well today,” said Neilson after the Celtic defeat. “He's a great player for us but we've got good quality in this squad and guys can come in.”

Late red cards for Alex Cochrane and Sibbick left Hearts disappointed. “When you come here you need strong referees, and if you don’t get that it can lead to difficult times,” bemoaned Neilson.

“We made 11 fouls, had two red cards and five bookings. Celtic made 12 fouls and got nothing so that is the difficulty when you come here to Glasgow. You need that strength and I don’t think we had it today.

Hearts defenders Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley at Riccarton.

“The boys are disappointed because we wanted to win the game. I think we showed in periods that we can win.

“We still need to build. We need decisions to go our way as well because there are times when they don't when you come here. That's only natural. With the crowd noise and the pressure, you don't get these big decisions. We just need to deal with it.