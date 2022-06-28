Hearts reveal home ground for B team as Lowland League fixtures are released

The Tynecastle Park club made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon after fixtures were released for the 2022/23 campaign with Hearts joining Celtic and Rangers in having colt teams compete in the fifth level of Scottish league football.

The young Jambos will begin with a home clash against Berwick Rangers on July 23 before successive trips to Spartans and East Kilbride.

The B team will also play Whitehall Welfare in a friendly match at Ferguson Park on Saturday, July 2 for a 3pm kick-off.

Hearts have announced their B team will play at Whitehill Welfare's Ferguson Park ground for the 2022/23 Lowland League season. Picture: SNS

Club CEO Andrew McKinlay told the Hearts website: “We’re delighted to be able to take our B team’s games to Ferguson Park.

“Whitehill Welfare have been extremely welcoming and I’d like to thank them for their cooperation as our two clubs forge a new working relationship together.

“I must also place on record my thanks to the Lowland League for admitting us into their competition. This is an exciting moment in time for Hearts and we feel strongly that our participation in the Lowland League will help us immensely to develop the young talent that comes through our Football Academy.”

Sporting director Joe Savage added: “We see real value in our B team playing senior football every week, which is why we pushed so hard to gain entry into the Lowland League and we’re very grateful for being accepted into it.

“There is now a new opportunity for our young players to both progress and impress, and we’re delighted that the Lowland League and Ferguson Park will provide them with that platform.”

