Hearts intend to hold contract talks with winger Alan Forrest in the coming weeks. Club management view him as an asset they want to retain beyond his existing deal, which expires at the end of the season.

Improved performances have seen Forrest score two goals in his last two games, hence he is certain to start against Celtic on Sunday. Hearts head coach Steven Naismith revealed plans for the player to the Evening News when asked if talks over a new contract will take place.

"Yeah, for sure. He is definitely somebody who is producing and somebody we value highly," said Naismith. "Alan is brilliant as a character, a person and a footballer. He is a team player. He works hard every day in training. Even if he hasn't played on the Saturday, the quality of his training the next week doesn't dip. He doesn't show any lack of motivation.

"We had conversations with him at the start of the season. He played his fair share of games at the start and we weren't getting that return. He was mainly in the team to be a threat and I thought he was being a bit safe. We had a chat about it and I think he has shown his true quality in the last month.

"He is a really good finisher, he is one of the quickest players at the club and his technical ability is decent. All of that is there, but he is 27 now and getting to that stage where he is an experienced player. He needs to show it consistently. That is what we asked him to do and I think he has done that.

"In every game he has played, he has contributed. In the derby against Hibs, he was brilliant. Out of possession he was fantastic, in possession he was a threat, he scores an unbelievable goal. His moments over the last month have been so much more defining for us than the previous six weeks.

"He put in a good performance at Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup. He scored the winning goal at Ross County. He made a big difference for us against Aberdeen. In that block from then until now, he has consistently contributed something that helps us get something out of the game. The challenge for him is to continue doing that."

Forrest stated that he would welcome talks with Hearts officials on the back of consistent form. "If you are doing well on the park then that stuff comes," said the winger. "For me, it was about getting into the team first and foremost and helping as much as I can. I think that [contract] stuff will come after as a result of how you are doing.

"Obviously it's good to hear. If talks are coming, then you sit down and talk. If I'm selected in the team, then it's about bringing what I can. If that's goals and assists, then it's great for me because it's helping the team. It's a win-win for everyone that way."

Naismith added that discussions are imminent with several players whose agreements are also expiring next year. Among them are goalkeeper Craig Gordon, defender Craig Halkett, midfielders Peter Haring and Beni Baningime, plus striker Liam Boyce. Those in question will be told their position within the squad for next season and what Hearts might be able to offer.

