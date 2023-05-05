Hearts reveal season-ticket prices for 2023/24 campaign as club make decision on Gorgie Ultras

The Capital side have also decided to hand the Gorgie Ultras their own dedicated section within the ground after discussions with the fans group and a successful trial during the Scottish Cup tie with Celtic earlier this year.

The club chose not to increase prices on season-tickets despite selling out in 2022/23 and having a waiting list with thousands of eager fans on it. In an article on the club’s website heralding the launch, they explained it was to help supporters during these times of financial hardship.

"The club is acutely aware of the financial challenges faced by many of our loyal supporters as a result of the ongoing cost of living crisis,” it read. “Indeed, the club itself is having to contend with a significant rise in costs across all areas of its operation.

The Gorgie Ultras in the Gorgie Stand during the Scottish Cup tie against Celtic earlier this year. Picture: SNS

“Nevertheless, we feel it’s important to do all we can to minimise the financial impact on our incredible supporter base. All season long, your backing has been second to none. Thousands upon thousands of you followed us across Europe; from St Gallen to Istanbul. At home, Tynecastle Park has been jam packed and up and down the country, the boys have been backed by a huge maroon travelling fanbase. Your relentless support is nothing short of remarkable and is by no means something the club takes for granted.”

From next season, the Gorgie Ultras will take up residence in section X, which is in the lower tier of the Gorgie Stand.

The supporters’ group were formed earlier this season as a means of improving the atmosphere at Tynecastle and have been in discussions with the club about grouping them altogether.

The statement read: “We’re also excited to announce that from next season, the Gorgie Ultras supporter group will have a permanent home in the lower X section of the Gorgie Stand.

"The club has engaged in positive and constructive discussions with the group throughout this season and we firmly believe a designated section will allow them to further enhance the Tynecastle atmosphere on matchdays.”

