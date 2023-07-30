Hearts are preparing to welcome Kyosuke Tagawa to Tynecastle Park this week and could grant him a debut in the opening Premiership game against St Johnstone. Provided the Japanese internationalist receives his UK visa in time, he will be involved at McDiarmid Park this weekend.

He is due to arrive in Edinburgh on Monday and should be joined by the Costa Rican forward Kenneth Vargas early next month. Vargas’ paperwork is likely to take a bit longer but the Hearts technical director Steven Naismith explained the timescales involved.

“Hopefully there will be one in at the start of the week. The other one, it's just the process,” he said. “There are different elements to signing someone who needs a work permit and a visa and things like that. That timescale is outwith our hands. We will hopefully have one player [Tagawa] in ready to go for next week.

“It's a case of him being here for this week's training. If we can sort all the paperwork – I'm not an expert on that – you need to go through that and get the relevant visas. The big thing is, if he is in the country then we can start sending him some of the details and [video] clips.”

Naismith did not rule out more new signings to follow Tagawa and Vargas. “We will wait and see. There is no definitive 'we need to do this or that',” he explained. “There's a lot of time left, a lot of things can happen. We need these two in and then we will be in a comfortable position. What happens after that will depend on whether there is a player we think is good enough to improve us, and also whether there are players here who want to leave.

“Inevitably, when players come in then it changes the dynamic for somebody else in the changing room. It's whether they want to fight and get in the team or move on. I couldn't tell you anybody who is in that situation at the moment.”

Tagawa is being signed primarily as a central striker by Hearts. He spent last year on loan at Portuguese side Santa Clara from FC Tokyo. “He is a forward with very good experience. He has played in Europe which helps,” said Naismith. “He is something different to what we've got.

Hearts coaches Frankie McAvoy, Gordon Forrest and Steven Naismith at Tynecastle. Pic: SNS

“He will be that focal point but I think he can also play in the wider positions or just off a forward, so he's got a bit of versatility. What makes you think he can come in and hit the ground running is that experience of playing in Europe and living in Europe. You can't underestimate that part of it. We are excited for him to come in and hopefully be involved right away.”

Hearts lost 1-0 to Leeds United on Sunday in their final pre-season friendly, with new recruits Frankie Kent and Calem Nieuwenhof making their first appearances in front of home supporters. The Edinburgh club were also drawn against Partick Thistle in the Viaplay Cup last 16.

Viaplay Cup second round draw [to be played August 19/20]:

Hibernian v Raith Rovers

Stirling Albion v Aberdeen

Airdrie v Ross County

St Mirren v Motherwell

Rangers v Morton

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Hearts v Partick Thistle