Hearts reveal third bid for Callum Paterson on transfer deadline day

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage has revealed the club made one last attempt to sign Callum Paterson on transfer deadline day.

By Craig Fowler
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 11:12pm

The Tynecastle side failed with two bids earlier in the window as Sheffield Wednesday refused to sell their player as they remain well in the hunt for automatic promotion from England’s League One.

With the Scottish international out of contract in the summer, Hearts tried once more to get a deal over the line before the deadline but were once again rebuffed by Darren Moore’s side.

It is expected Hearts will continue trying to get a deal sorted which will see Paterson return to Gorgie in the summer, though Savage warned things may not be so simple.

Callum Paterson was a target of Hearts in the January transfer window. Picture: SNS
"We tried to get one more in. It’s been well documented we had an interest in Callum Paterson,” he told BBC Sportsound. “We made another offer today to get him. Sheffield Wednesday rejected it and we respect their decision. We’ve always said it’s about quality, not quantity. We wanted Callum but it never went through.

“We’ll try to get Callum in the summer but let’s be honest, Sheffield Wednesday are a massive club. If they get into the Championship and Callum helps him get promoted then you never know. We’ll have an interest but we need to wait and see on that one.

“An injury helped him get back into the team and since then results have picked up. So it just so happens that injury has been our downfall with trying to get him. They don’t want to lose him, which is completely fair.”

