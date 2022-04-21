Hearts reveal when John Souttar and Michael Smith will return as other defenders prepare for game time

The Edinburgh club have already qualified for August’s Europa League play-off but now face five top-six Premiership fixtures before the Scottish Cup final on May 21.

Souttar’s ankle injury is progressing and the central defender is expected to play at some point before the season ends. Likewise, right-back Smith is close to returning after a persistent back issue.

“Michael is back on the pitch doing some running so he won’t be far away,” Hearts manager Robbie Neilson told the Evening News. “I’d expect him back available in the next couple of weeks.

“John is the same. He isn’t out running but he has been doing some gym work, some jumping and bike work. It will be two or three weeks until he is back. If we can get those two back playing it will be a big lift for all of us.”

Without those two first-choice defenders and Craig Halkett, who is touch-and-go for the cup final at this stage following an ankle injury sustained at the weekend, Neilson must utilise his squad.

That will mean more game time for defenders Toby Sibbick and Taylor Moore in the weeks ahead. Sibbick played 90 minutes in Saturday’s semi-final, with Moore getting 40 minutes as a substitute for Halkett.

Both are set to be involved this Sunday when Hearts visit Dundee United in the Premiership.

“We don’t have a big squad but we have a squad of really good players,” said Neilson. “Taylor has played a lot of games in the English Championship and League One so he is a very experienced player. You can call on him whenever you need to bring him in.

“Sibbick is the same, he has also played a fair bit in those English leagues. We have a way of playing so the boys know what they need to do in one position or another. I was more than confident seeing them on the pitch at the weekend that they would help us get the job done.”

Hearts’ other injury is midfielder Beni Baningime, who won’t return until nearer the end of the year due to cruciate ligament damage.

