Hearts reveal when John Souttar, Cammy Devlin and Beni Baningime will return from injury

The Edinburgh club face a Premiership trip to Ross County this Saturday before back-to-back derbies against Hibs in the league and Scottish Cup semi-final.

With a cruciate ligament injury sidelining fellow midfielder Beni Baningime until next season, Devlin’s return from a strained hamstring is eagerly anticipated. Likewise defender’s Souttar’s recovery from an ankle injury.

Both the Australian and the Scot are expected to miss the Ross County match and the first meeting with Hibs. At the moment, they are considered touch-and-go for the all-Edinburgh semi-final at Hampden Park on April 16.

Hearts players John Souttar and Cammy Devlin are both out injured.

“Cammy will be another couple of weeks. We are trying to get him back for the semi-final,” Hearts manager Robbie Neilson confirmed to the Evening News. “He is back in the gym doing some work and he should be out on the pitch next week. We think he will be touch-and-go for the semi.

“Souttar will also be touch-and-go so we don’t know if he’ll make it. He might be back just after that but we will try to get him some games. He would be doubtful at the moment along with Devlin, although I’d say Devlin has a chance.”

Baningime is expected to miss up to nine months. He won’t be rushed back and may not return until after the Premiership’s five-week break next season, which starts on November 14 to coincide with the World Cup in Qatar.

“We are expecting him back round about November, so I would probably expect him back after that break,” said Neilson.

