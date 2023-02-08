The Tynecastle side record four wins and two draws from six games in all competitions during the month and scored 13 goals in the process. Included in that sequence were Edinburgh derby victories over Hibs in both the league and Scottish Cup, plus a 5-0 destruction of Aberdeen at home.

There was also a 1-0 home win against St Mirren, plus a 1-1 draw with the same opponents in Paisley before the month finished with a 0-0 draw at Livingston. Hearts currently sit third in the Premiership table and hold a seven-point advantage over Livingston in fourth, although the West Lothian club have a game in hand.

Friday night sees Neilson take his team to South Lanarkshire to face Hamilton in the Scottish Cup fifth round. He and coaches Lee McCulloch, Gordon Forrest and Paul Gallacher are determined to maintain a dual challenge in both the league and cup.

Speaking to the official Hearts website, Neilson paid tribute to his coaching staff and players for their efforts in recent weeks. “January was a very good month for the club so it’s nice for everyone – the coaching staff, backroom team and the players – to be recognised for that,” he said.

“Everybody at Hearts pulls together and the amount of hard work that goes on across the entire football department is incredible so this award is for them. The focus now is on making sure that we continue our good form and try and make February an even better month than the last.”

