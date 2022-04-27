Hearts' Robbie Neilson one of five nominees for Manager of the Year award

An outstanding season for the Edinburgh club sees Neilson put forward for the honour alongside Ross County’s Malky Mackay, Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou, Arbroath manager Dick Campbell and Scotland coach Steve Clarke.

The winner is to be announced next week and will receive his award on May 8 at the annual SFWA Player of the Year dinner.

Neilson has guided Hearts to third place in the cinch Premiership just a year after securing promotion from the Championship. They have qualified for European competition, are guaranteed group-stage football next season and also have the Scottish Cup final to come against Rangers on May 21.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a remarkable turnaround inside 12 months and justifies Hearts’ faith in Neilson when some fans called for his removal back in March 2021 after some poor results.

Mackay has taken Ross County into the Premiership’s top six with a chance of brining European football to the Highlands this summer.

Postecoglou is hugely popular with the Celtic support following his arrival from Japan. His attacking, energetic brand of football has been warmly received, he has already won this season’s Premier Sports Cup and Celtic are also favourites for the league.

Arbroath are in the Championship play-offs after a breathtaking season under Campbell, who aims to make history by taking the part-time club into the top flight.

Robbie Neilson is one of five nominees for SFWA Manager of the Year.