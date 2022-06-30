Hearts save a sizeable cash sum as Loic Damour's exit is confirmed

The midfielder will continue his career in his native France having agreed a deal with FC Versailles in the Championnat National, the third tier of French Football.

Damour spent last season on loan in that division with Le Mans, however they could not contribute to his Hearts salary. The Edinburgh club agreed to loan him out for a year on the understanding he would agree to terminate the final year of his Tynecastle contract.

That paperwork has now been completed, saving Hearts more than £100,000 in wages over the coming 12 months. A statement issued by the club read: “Heart of Midlothian can confirm that Loic Damour has left the club by mutual agreement.

“The 31-year-old joined the Jambos from Cardiff City in August 2019 and went on to make 21 appearances in maroon. The club wishes Loic and his family well as he enters the next chapter of his career.”

Damour was initially brought to Scotland by former Hearts manager Craig Levein. He fell out of favour and his departure will free up cash for current manager, Robbie Neilson, to continue strengthening his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Five new signings have already been finalised – Alan Forrest, Kye Rowles, Lewis Neilson, Alex Cochrane and Jorge Grant. More are expected to follow over the coming weeks.

Hearts are currently in Spain at a pre-season training camp on the Costa del Sol. They play their first friendly against Europa FC of Gibraltar on Thursday, and several of the new recruits will be involved.