Hearts' Scottish Cup tie moved for live TV along with Celtic & Rangers as Hibs vs Clydebank snubbed by broadcasters
Hearts’ Scottish Cup fourth-round tie with Brechin City has been moved to accommodate live television. The match was due to take place on Saturday, 18 January, along with the rest of the round but will now be staged on Friday, 17 January.
The Scottish Football Association confirmed five ties are to be broadcast live across fourth-round weekend, with Hearts the first. Brechin’s Glebe Park will host the game at 7.45pm and BBC Scotland will show it live. Further ties involving Celtic, Rangers, Falkirk and Dundee United will also be switched for TV. Hibs’ clash against West of Scotland Premier Division side Clydebank has been snubbed for live coverage.
The Scottish FA said in a statement: “Five matches will be broadcast across the weekend, split between Premier Sports and BBC Scotland. The action gets underway on Friday evening at 7:45pm, as Hearts travel to face Brechin City at Glebe Park, live on BBC Scotland. Celtic then face Kilmarnock at Celtic Park at 5:30pm the following day at Celtic Park, live on Premier Sports.
“Premier Sports will also show Falkirk's clash with Raith Rovers at the Falkirk Stadium at 12pm on Sunday, 19 January, before BBC One Scotland screen Rangers' match against Fraserburgh from Ibrox Stadium at 2:15pm. The weekend concludes with the Dundee derby on Monday evening at 8:00pm as Dundee host Dundee United at Dens Park.”
Televised Scottish Cup fourth round matches as follows:
- Friday, January 17, 2025 (Kick-off 7.45pm) - Brechin City v Heart of Midlothian | BBC Scotland
- Saturday, January 18, 2025 (Kick-off 5:30pm) - Celtic v Kilmarnock |Premier Sports
- Sunday, January 19, 2025 (Kick-off 12:00pm) - Falkirk v Raith Rovers | Premier Sports
- Sunday, January 19, 2025 (Kick-off 2:15pm) - Rangers v Fraserburgh | BBC One Scotland
- Monday, January 20, 2025 (Kick-off 8:00pm) - Dundee v Dundee United | Premier Sports
Remaining fourth round ties as follows:
- Dumbarton v Airdrieonians
- Cove Rangers v Forfar Athletic
- Dunfermline Athletic v Stenhousemuir
- St Johnstone v Motherwell
- Queen’s Park v Montrose
- Ross County v Livingston
- Hibernian v Clydebank
- Queen of the South v St Mirren
- Hamilton Academical v Musselburgh Athletic
- Elgin City v Aberdeen
- Broxburn Athletic v Ayr United