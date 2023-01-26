Hearts' Scottish Cup tie moved to new date after being selected for live TV coverage

BBC Scotland have selected the game as one of four fixtures picked from Friday, February 10 to Monday, February 13 by the broadcasters as the road to Hampden continues. The kick-off is 7.45pm at New Douglas Park.

Robbie Neilson’s men drew the cinch Championship basement side after defeating Edinburgh derby rivals Hibs 3-0 at Easter Road in the last round.

It’ll be the first meeting between the clubs since a 2-2 draw between them at Tynecastle Park in February 2020. Hearts were prematurely relegated that campaign after a controversial vote to end the season amid the Covid-19 pandemic, while Hamilton Accies finished bottom the following season as Hearts bypassed them on their way back up to the top tier.

Hearts defender Craig Halkett challenges Marios Ogkmpoe during the 2-2 draw against Hamilton Accies in February 2020. Picture: SNS

The Lanarkshire outfit are managed by former Hearts youth coach John Rankin, who replaced Stuart Taylor as Accies boss last summer.

Hearts have reached the Scottish Cup final in three of the last four seasons, losing twice to Celtic and once to Rangers.

The BBC Scotland cameras will return to Ayrshire on the Monday evening to see if Darvel can continue their giant-killing streak with a home tie against Falkirk following the stunning victory over Aberdeen earlier this week. Viaplay have selected the two matches involving the Old Firm as Celtic host St Mirren on the Saturday evening with a 5.30pm before Rangers welcome Partick Thistle to Ibrox at 4pm on the Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hearts Women have had two of their upcoming SWPL 1 fixtures selected for live TV coverage. Eva Olid’s side will welcome the BBC Scotland cameras to the Oriam this coming Sunday for the 3pm kick-off with Celtic.

The second Capital Cup clash of the season will also be screened by BBC Alba. It takes place at Tynecastle Park on Sunday, February 26.

The match between the sides earlier this season, which happened to be the inaugural Capital Cup game, finished with them taking a point each after a 1-1 draw. Hibs then won a penalty shoot-out to become the first winners of the trophy.

