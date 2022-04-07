Hearts Scottish Youth Cup bid to be shown live on TV

As well as showing the semi-final with Hibs next Saturday, the broadcaster will also screen Hearts’ Scottish Youth Cup final against Rangers later this month.

The match, against the holders, will be shown on the BBC Scotland channel on Wednesday, April 27, live from Hampden.

Rangers hold the trophy from 2019, the last time it was contested, and saw off Hibs in this year’s semi-finals to set up the TV showdown against Steven Naismith's young squad which will also be streamed on the BBC website.

Steven Naismith. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

It adds to a busy period coming up for armchair football fans with post-split fixtures and broadcast scheduling still to be announced.

As well as BBC showing the all Edinburgh Scottish Cup semi-final, the subsequent final, and now the Youth final, some Premiership play-offs will also be shown on terrestrial TV.

However Sky Sports will show the final, between the 11thplaced side in the cinch Premiership and the finalists from the Championship matches. BBC Scotland will show the prior rounds, beginning with the third v fourth-placed matches on May 3 and May 6. The winner then faces the second-tier runners up the following week, again on Tuesday (May 10) and Friday (May 13) before the finalists are known. Each Tuesday kick-off is 7.05pm and Friday night football starts at 7.45pm.

The final two-legged matches, both start at 7.45pm and are on Friday May 20 – the day before the Scottish Cup final – and Monday May 23, when next season’s cinch Premiership line-up will be finalised.

