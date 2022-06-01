Hearts seal deal for Livingston winger Alan Forrest plus latest on Kye Rowles

Talks between Forrest’s representatives and Tynecastle officials stalled last month but progress was made in recent days and the player is now set to move to Edinburgh.

At 25, he is leaving West Lothian without a transfer fee and will reinforce Hearts’ attacking options ahead of next season. Forrest can play as a winger, an inside forward or a wing-back and adds versatility to the first-team squad at Riccarton.

He made 41 appearances for Livingston, scoring seven goals, during the season just ended and was one of manager David Martindale’s key players. Martindale signed Forrest from Ayr United in July 2020 and since then he has developed into an established regular in the Livingston side.

He will aim to do likewise at Hearts but faces stern competition for a starting berth in manager Robbie Neilson’s team. Extra European commitments on top of league and cup duties next season mean Forrest and others will get game time to impress.

Hearts are keen to recruit a number of new players for next season to increase their squad size. They are looking at seven or eight signings as things stand.

They have made an offer to Central Coast Mariners to sign centre-back Kye Rowles, who is currently in Qatar with the Australia national squad for the World Cup play-offs.

Talks are at an advanced stage with Rowles, who is keen to further his career in Europe at the age of 23.

Livingston winger Alan Forrest is joining Hearts.