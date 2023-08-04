Hearts secure fifth signing of the summer with deal for Rangers rising star

The 20-year-old moves across the M8 after the Ibrox side decided to send out the highly-touted attacking midfielder for the first time in order to get regular first-team football. It has been reported Rangers will retain an option to recall Lowry from his loan in January should they wish, though there was no mention of this in Hearts’ announcement.

The Scotland under-21 international has only played 14 times for the Rangers first-team, though he has impressed on a few occasions. Not least of which at Tynecastle Park on the final day of the 2021/22 league season, when he scored once and assisted another as a youthful away side defeated Robbie Neilson’s men 3-1.

Lowry will become the club’s fifth summer signing if it goes through, joining Frankie Kent, Michael McGovern, Calem Nieuwenhof and Kyosuke Tagawa. Costa Rican striker Kenneth Vargas is also expected to seal his move in the coming days.

Alex Lowry is a Scottish under-21 international and has previously scored for Rangers at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS

If Scottish FA approval comes through in time he’ll go into the squad for Saturday’s league opener with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Head coach Frankie McAvoy said: “The opportunity to bring Alex in came around quickly and we’re delighted to get it done. He’s a very highly regarded prospect with good experience in Rangers’ first team.

“He’ll bring a spark and energy to the middle of the pitch and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Technical director Steven Naismith said: “Alex will be a great addition to our squad, which is really starting to take shape. He’s a very technical player and is direct in terms of attacking, so he will compliment the team well in the final third.

“Being a Scottish player he has a great understanding of this club and he’s already experienced playing at Tynecastle, so knows exactly what to expect.

“If everything goes to plan then he’ll be involved with the group straightaway.”

Sporting director Joe Savage added: “We’ve managed to get this deal done very quickly so I have to thank everyone involved for their efforts.