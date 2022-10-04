Hearts sell out away allocation for Fiorentina as club give assurances over tickets

The Tynecastle side received an allocation of just 2,314 tickets for the away fixture despite assurances the club would likely sell twice as many briefs for the game at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

It is estimated at least another thousand supporters will make the trip to Florence for the second of their three away excursions in Group A. Robbie Neilson’s side defeated RFS in Latvia 2-0 in September and will travel to Istanbul for the final group game in early November.

For those who’ve successfully purchased tickets for the away match with Fiorentina, Hearts have made assurances that the briefs will be emailed out either by the end of next week or by the start of the following week.

Hearts fans have snapped up all available tickets for the away end in Florence. Picture: SNS

The threshold for purchasing tickets in the away end never dropped below 100-plus loyalty points with many supporters seeking to buy seats in the home end, much like they did in Riga.

The third match of the group stage will take place at Tynecastle Park this Thursday as the Viola visit the capital. The Serie A side are without a win in the competition so far following a frustrating opening day 1-1 draw with RFS on their own patch before losing 2-0 to Istanbul Başakşehir in Turkey.

Hearts, having lost 4-0 at home to Istanbul, rebounded with the win in Riga before beating Motherwell 3-0 away in the cinch Premiership. However, they came back down to earth with a thump this past weekend, shipping in four goals without reply to Rangers.

