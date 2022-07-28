Hearts sell out opening day fixture against Ross County as club launch ticket-exchange service

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh off the success of last season, supporters have eagerly snapped up briefs for the contest at Tynecastle, which were already limited after season tickets sold out earlier this summer.

In response to the demand, Hearts have launched a ticket exchange service on the website which allows fans to sell their season-ticket seat to other supporters at face value.

Fans who choose to sell a ticket are rewarded with 50 per cent of the value of the seat credited on their account. The credit can only be used to help pay for a season ticket next campaign.

Hearts fans in attendance at Tynecastle Park. All tickets have been sold for this weekend's match with Ross County. Picture: SNS

Hearts will make this function available to supporters at every home game as soon as all available tickets are bought direct from the club. Instructions on how fans can sell their tickets are available on the official website.

