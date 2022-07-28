Hearts sell out opening day fixture against Ross County as club launch ticket-exchange service

Fresh off the success of last season, supporters have eagerly snapped up briefs for the contest at Tynecastle, which were already limited after season tickets sold out earlier this summer.
In response to the demand, Hearts have launched a ticket exchange service on the website which allows fans to sell their season-ticket seat to other supporters at face value.
Fans who choose to sell a ticket are rewarded with 50 per cent of the value of the seat credited on their account. The credit can only be used to help pay for a season ticket next campaign.
Most Popular
-
1
Aston Villa pay Hearts a six-figure fee after signing 16-year-old Ewan Simpson
-
2
Hearts reveal goalkeeping plan and hybrid roles for some players as they await new signings
-
3
Hearts to face one of 14 teams in Europa League play-off draw
-
4
Mikey Johnston touted for Hibs move with Celtic winger set to go out on loan
-
5
Lawrence Shankland and Liam Boyce to pair up for Hearts as Ross County league opener approaches
Hearts will make this function available to supporters at every home game as soon as all available tickets are bought direct from the club. Instructions on how fans can sell their tickets are available on the official website.