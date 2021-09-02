Hearts sell out remaining tickets for Edinburgh derby clash with Hibs

Tynecastle will be sold out for the match later this month. Picture: SNS

The club put 500 briefs up for general sale on Thursday morning at 9am. The tickets were all snapped up within seven minutes and the club announced the news on Twitter a short-time later.

The game on Sunday, September 12 will be the first meeting between Robbie Neilson’s hosts and Jack Ross’ Hibs side since Hearts regained promotion to the cinch Premiership. The two clubs remain unbeaten at the top of the table.

Message from the editor

