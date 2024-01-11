Hearts send defender out on loan as an ex-Tynecastle loanee prepares for a chance in England's Premier League
Riccarton youngster will get first-team experience in Edinburgh
Teenage Hearts defender Callum Flatman has joined Edinburgh City on loan to gain first-team experience. The centre-back will spent the remainder of the season at Meadowbank and look to force his way into the League One side's starting line-up.
A centre-back who can also operate as a defensive midfielder, Flatman's progress at Riccarton has been hindered by injuries but the 19-year-old recently returned to action with the Hearts B team. He now gets the chance to learn at senior level under the City manager Michael McIndoe.
"This is a great opportunity for Callum to receive game time in League One," said the Hearts B team coach Liam Fox on the club's official website. "Like all players going on loan, he will firstly, have to perform to a high level to force himself into the team and then make sure he maintains that level of performance to stay there.
"Callum has had a tough time with injuries recently, but this is a chance for him to go and showcase his qualities in a competitive league."
Elsewhere, former Hearts loanee James Hill could be given a chance in England's Premier League after being recalled by Bournemouth from his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers. The 22-year-old spent five months at Tynecastle Park between January and May 2023 and was farmed out again when Bournemouth agreed a season-long loan with Blackburn in August.
After 20 appearances and one goal in the English Championship, Bournemouth have cut the loan agreement short and brought Hill back to cover defensive injuries. Lloyd Kelly and Milos Kerkez are currently sidelined alongside Ryan Fredericks.
Bournemouth said in a statement: "Defender James Hill has been recalled from his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers. The 22-year-old has enjoyed a strong season in the Sky Bet Championship, playing 18 times [in the league] under Jon Dahl Tomasson.
"He scored his only goal in the 4-2 win over Birmingham City in November and assisted on three occasions, playing at both right-back and centre-back. Hill, who made his Premier League debut in August against West Ham, returns to the Cherries and will be part of the squad for the remainder of the season."