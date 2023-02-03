The 21-year-old right-back has found opportunities limited at Tynecastle Park and spent the first half of the season on loan at Kelty Hearts. The Edinburgh club made the decision to send him to fellow League One side Queens for the remainder of the campaign.

Recently-appointed Queen of the South manager Marvin Bartley is an admirer of Logan and will give him a chance to cement a place at Palmerston Park. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the player beyond the summer, with his Hearts contract due to expire in May.

He signed a one-year extension last spring and will hope a run of solid performances in a competitive third tier can capture attention between now and the season’s end.

Logan is a graduate of the Riccarton youth academy and made his senior Hearts debut at the age of 17 against Kilmarnock in May 2018. He was given a chance along with a host of other academy kids as then-manager Craig Levein dealt with a long list of injuries to more experienced players.

Logan was loaned to Cove Rangers in 2021 and then Edinburgh City in 2022 in order to improve his development. The latest move will see him link up with former Hearts players Harry Cochrane and Gavin Reilly at Queen of the South.

Bartley is keen to improve his squad in order to move his new club up the League One table between now and the end of the season. He will then add more new recruits in time for next year.