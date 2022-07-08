Hearts send youngster and die-hard Jambo out on loan for 2022/23 season

The 19-year-old emerged as a first-team regular last season for Eva Olid’s side as they finished eighth in the SWPL 1 table and made the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Capable of playing on the wing or up front, Begg notched her first goal in Hearts colours during the campaign.

Olid and her staff have been busy this summer identifying more experienced targets as they look to improve upon last season’s finish with the SWPL 1 now expanding to 12 teams. As a result, they’re looking for Begg to find a situation where she can play regular first-team football.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts Women manager Eva Olid. Picture: SNS

The die-hard Jambo will move the short distance across Edinburgh to the Meggetland Sports Complex where she’ll try and help Thistle gain promotion to the top flight.

Hearts retain the ability to recall Begg at any point in the event of an emergency.

Message from the editor