Hearts set for windfall after fee agreed for Aaron Hickey as Hibs could be impacted by full-back's sale

Hearts are set to receive a cash injection after it was reported Brentford have agreed a fee with Bologna over the potential transfer of Aaron Hickey.

By Craig Fowler
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 10:39 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 10:40 pm

The former Tynecastle full-back was the subject of a £14 million bid which, according to reports, could rise as high as £17 million with add-ons. It was accepted by the Serie A side and Hickey will now enter into discussions with the EPL side over a move to West London.

Hearts inserted a sell-on clause into the deal which took the 20-year-old from Gorgie to Italy two years ago. Hickey earned the move after impressing thoroughly in the 2019/20 campaign despite his side ultimately finishing bottom of the truncated campaign.

After impressing in spells during his debut season, which was ultimately curtailed by injury, Hickey made himself a first-team regular last term and was able to force his way into the Scotland squad. He made 36 appearances, scoring five goals, across the course of 2021/22.

Aaron Hickey in action for Scotland. The former Hearts player is set to complete a move to Brentford in the English Premier League. Picture: SNS

If, as expected, Hickey makes his move to the Premier League then it could have ramifications for Hibs and left-back Josh Doig.

Less than a month older than Hickey, the Easter Road defender has previously been reported as a target for the Serie A club should they sell Hickey this summer.

Doig has been a regular in the Hibs team these past two seasons and was courted by Watford and Burnley last summer, though it was said the two clubs – who were both relegated from the EPL last term – decided against meeting Hibs’ £5 million valuation.

