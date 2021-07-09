Hearts 'set to announce' new head of recruitment after John Murray retirement
Hearts are set to appoint William Lancefield as the club’s new head of recruitment, according to reports.
The 28-year-old has been working for English Premier League side Southampton for the last four-and-a-half years, working as a recruitment analyst before receiving the job of lead scout.
Now the Herald is reporting that he’s been head-hunted by Joe Savage to become part of the recruitment team at the Scottish Premiership side. It’ll be his job to put forward potential signing targets for the sporting director and manager Robbie Neilson to consider.
Savage and Lancefield worked together at Norwich City, while the latter also counts Tottenham Hotspur as one of his former employers.
Hearts have been on the hunt for a new head of recruitment after John Murray decided to retire earlier this summer. The Northern Irishman had been at Tynecastle for 25 years having originally joined under former boss Jim Jefferies in 1996.