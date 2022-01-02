Hearts set to get nearly 1,500 tickets for Auchinleck Talbot Scottish Cup tie

A general view of Beechwood Park, where Hearts will take on Auchileck Talbot on January 22

The Jambos are due to travel to Beechwood Park for the fourth round tie on January 22, just days after the Scottish Government is set to review restrictions on crowds at sporting events.

The limit of 500 spectators for football matches will be reviewed in mid January.

Hearts have reached a provisional agreement with the West of Scotland Premier League club that would see the tickets split between home and away fans.

Beechwood Park has a capacity of 3,270 and Auchinleck are planning to allocate 1,785 tickets to home fans and 1,485 to Hearts.

That all depends on what First Minister Nicola Sturgeon decides.

Auchinlck secretary Henry Dumigan told the Ayrshire Post: “The tickets for the tie were already printed before the First Minister announced the decision to restrict crowds.

“Our initial sale had been planned to start on Monday this week but we have decided as a committee to sit tight for a week and see what happens.

“We will review things on Sunday and Hearts are comfortable with that as well. We can wait another week or maybe even two.

“When we played Ayr United in a live TV game, we sold out our tickets in two nights and we are confident that would happen again.

“For the time being, both clubs have decided to hold fire and the plan is we will launch ticket sales on the same day.”

The Ayrshire club added in a statement: “We are aware of the anxieties surrounding the Hearts game as one of the biggest fixtures in the club’s history and would hope there is some continued reassurance in the fixture still being a live TV game.

“Supporters, players and officials’ health is the most important factor for the club. Games can be replayed, lives cannot.“We’d urged everyone to follow all guidance and do what they can to keep themselves and others safe at present.”