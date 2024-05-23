Hearts set to make their fourth new signing ahead of next season
Hearts are poised to secure their fourth new signing for next season with the capture of Hamilton Academical goalkeeper Ryan Fulton. He is out of contract and expected to move to Tynecastle Park in the coming weeks, provided there are no late hiccups with the deal.
The 28-year-old will take Michael McGovern’s spot in the Hearts squad after he was released at the end of the season alongside midfielders Peter Haring and Andy Halliday. Fulton will primarily provide goalkeeping cover for the first team whilst younger keepers Harry Stone and Liam McFarlane continue developing either on loan or at B team level.
Born in Burnley, Fulton is a product of the Liverpool youth academy who had spells on loan at Portsmouth and Chesterfield. He moved north to Hamilton in 2017 and managed more than 100 games for the South Lanarkshire club. He has also represented Scotland at under-16, under-19 and under-21 level.
Dean Lyness became first-choice as Accies recently won promotion from League One to the Championship under former Riccarton youth coach John Rankin. Fulton is now preparing for the next chapter of his career by finalising a move to the Capital.
Hearts have already agreed pre-contract deals with Livingston left-back James Penrice, Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda and Motherwell midfielder Blair Spittal. Fulton’s arrival would take the number of new recruits to four for season 2024/25, with a right-back also high on the club’s agenda.