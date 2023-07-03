Hearts set to miss out on another transfer target as 'four bids accepted' for attacker

Hearts made several offers for the 22-year-old but they were each rejected by the A-League side. Now a quartet of sides from the English Championship have matched the asking price, including Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle.

According to the Daily Record, Hearts’ highest bid wasn’t too far away from the accepted fees, so there is still the opportunity there for the Tynecastle side to match the offer and try to convince Silvera his future belongs in the Scottish capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Naismith’s side are in the market for a speedy attacker or two after Josh Ginnelly left under freedom of contract following the expiration of his deal. The 26-year-old was the club’s second top scorer with 13 goals last term and a revelation playing alongside Lawrence Shankland in the second half of the campaign. Garang Kuol, another forward option with pace, returned to Newcastle United after the expiration of his loan deal.

Four bids from English Championship clubs have been accepted for Sammy Silvera. Picture: SNS

Hearts have found it a frustrating summer window thus far with no signings as yet made. They recently lost out on an attempt to sign Kanji Okunuki after the Japanese winger joined Nurnberg in the German second tier. An enquiry to sign another Japanese player in the form of right-back Ruku Handa on loan from Gamba Osaka has also hit an impasse with no movement on any potential deal in the last couple of weeks.

Message from the editor