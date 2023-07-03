News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Hearts set to miss out on another transfer target as 'four bids accepted' for attacker

Hearts are on the verge of missing out on another transfer target after it was reported four bids have been accepted from other clubs for Central Coast Mariners winger Sammy Silvera.
By Craig Fowler
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 13:38 BST

Hearts made several offers for the 22-year-old but they were each rejected by the A-League side. Now a quartet of sides from the English Championship have matched the asking price, including Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle.

According to the Daily Record, Hearts’ highest bid wasn’t too far away from the accepted fees, so there is still the opportunity there for the Tynecastle side to match the offer and try to convince Silvera his future belongs in the Scottish capital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steven Naismith’s side are in the market for a speedy attacker or two after Josh Ginnelly left under freedom of contract following the expiration of his deal. The 26-year-old was the club’s second top scorer with 13 goals last term and a revelation playing alongside Lawrence Shankland in the second half of the campaign. Garang Kuol, another forward option with pace, returned to Newcastle United after the expiration of his loan deal.

Four bids from English Championship clubs have been accepted for Sammy Silvera. Picture: SNSFour bids from English Championship clubs have been accepted for Sammy Silvera. Picture: SNS
Four bids from English Championship clubs have been accepted for Sammy Silvera. Picture: SNS
Most Popular

Hearts have found it a frustrating summer window thus far with no signings as yet made. They recently lost out on an attempt to sign Kanji Okunuki after the Japanese winger joined Nurnberg in the German second tier. An enquiry to sign another Japanese player in the form of right-back Ruku Handa on loan from Gamba Osaka has also hit an impasse with no movement on any potential deal in the last couple of weeks.

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

Related topics:Josh Ginnelly