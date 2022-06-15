Hearts set to play two friendlies in one evening next month

The Tynecastle club are heading to Malaga for a pre-season training camp on June 24 before returning to the Capital the following weekend.

On July 6 they’ll then send a pair of Hearts XIs to play friendlies against two different non-League clubs.

Spartans will host their maroon Edinburgh neighbours at 7.45pm at Ainslie Park. Meanwhile, another Hearts side will be sent down to Innerleithen where they’ll face Vale of Leithen, who were recently relegated from the Lowland League to the East of Scotland League, in another friendly.

Liam Boyce in action against Spartans during Hearts' 7-0 victory at Ainslie Park in a pre-season friendly last year. Picture: SNS

Vale of Leithen are charging £5 a ticket for adults, £3 for concessions, while children under the age of 16 are permitted to gain entry for free.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is looking to get his players in peak physical condition before the 2022/23 campaign as his side embark on a European adventure.

