Hearts set to sign two attackers in a transfer double

Pierre Landry Kabore and Sabah Kerjota are both preparing to move to Tynecastle

Hearts’ are close to signing both Pierre Landry Kabore and Sabah Kerjota as the club’s double transfer move looks set to pay off. It is understood both wingers are preparing to move to Tynecastle Park and could be in Edinburgh as early as next week.

Negotiations for Kabore and Kerjota have gone smoothly as Hearts look to strengthen the right side of their forward line. Both men favour the right flank, although Kabore is also effective through the middle. Kabore’s club in Estonia, JK Narva Trans, are expecting his departure after 12 goals and two assists from 15 league appearances so far this season. He also scored 10 goals in five cup games for the Meistriliiga side.

Kerjota, who plays with Italian Serie C club US Sambenedettese, is poised to join Kabore in Scotland. The 23-year-old is keen to play top-flight football after helping Sambenedettese gain promotion from the regional leagues last season. He and Kabore, also 23, will compete for the right-sided berth in Gorgie provided there is no unexpected late setback with their deals.

Both players were identified by Hearts’ recruitment partner, Jamestown Analytics, as talents who have the potential to develop further. Narva Trans, who play in Estonia’s top flight, signed Kabore from FC D’Abodo in Ivory Coast last year. His previous clubs include Sonabel, Salitas and ASF Bobo in Burkina Faso. He holds two caps for his country and is regarded as one of their most promising young players.

Kerjota’s contract at Sambenedettese runs until 2028 and Hearts are paying a fee to bring him to Scotland. He scored 10 goals and claimed 11 assists last season to help his club achieve promotion. “Talks are advanced or we wouldn't talk about it but nothing is certain,” said the Sambenedettese sporting director Stefano De Angelis earlier this week.

“We'll evaluate everything. If negotiations are concluded it'll be beneficial for the player because this is a great opportunity for him but it has to be beneficial for Sab, too.“If that's the case then credit to the player and his agent. We have great relations with them and everyone has tried to get the best possible conditions. Otherwise, we'll be very happy to keep Kerjota with us.”

Hearts transfer move for Islam Chesnokov still a priority

Tynecastle officials still want a deal this summer for the Kazakhstan winger Islam Chesnokov. However, that is proving difficult as his club, Tobol Kostanay, do not want him to leave. He has already agreed a pre-contract to join Hearts later this year, but the captures of Kabore and Kerjota would give the team much-needed competition on the right side immediately.

Hearts are due to start their competitive season a week on Saturday when they host Dunfermline in the Premier Sports Cup. They fly home from a week-long training camp in Spain tomorrow after playing two matches - a 1-1 draw with Premiership counterparts St Mirren and a 3-1 win over English League Two side Crawley Town.

