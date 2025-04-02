Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hearts have been told by a pundit what he feels will be needed to bank top six in the Premiership.

They had Celtic camped in their own box - but now Hearts must ensure points come with performances in their top six quest.

A Lewis Neilson chance came and went in the first half of a positive opening to their weekend clash with Celtic. Brendan Rodgers’ side soon upped the gears though and raced into a 3-0 lead before half time thanks to a Daizen Maeda double and finish by Jota. Aberdeen’s win over Motherwell keeps Hearts in sixth ahead of a key game with Dundee United at the weekend.

After that Tynecastle clash, a possibly momentous game awaits on the final matchday pre-split, away to Fir Park against Motherwell.

Top six target

Pundit Allan Preston believes that Hearts must win both of their games against United and the Steelmen, who face Kilmarnock before welcoming visitors from Gorgie. St Mirren have also thrown themselves into the mix by thumping Kilmarnock 5-1, taking on Dundee and Ross County.

Preston told Sportsound: “The positive for Hearts is they’re still in the top six, and that's thanks to Aberdeen for that, for beating Motherwell, and it's in Hearts own hands now. They've got two games left to get in the top six. I think they need to win them both. Although they won here last year, it's not been great over many, many years coming to Celtic here, and they've got to get the first goal. They had the chance for Neilson, really good save in the first 15, and then after that it was all Celtic.”

Bonner verdict

Celtic hero Pat Bonner was impressed by how Hearts attacked his ex side in the first half but they were eventually picked off. He added: “It was a strange first half actually, because Hearts for 15 minutes had pinned Celtic in their own half. They took risk and they pressed Celtic really, really high, and I've got to say right in their own box at times, and they made that big chance from Lewis Neilson.

“They got a corner and the ball came across, and Sinisalo made the big save, which was critical. But once Celtic then got into their stride, and I've got to say the first goal was an exceptional goal. Again, right from the back, passing the ball across, using the goalkeeper, getting out.

“Then McGregor getting himself into a fantastic position, higher up the pitch, and then they picked the pass, picked the pass for Maeda to go and finish fantastically well against Craig Gordon. And that set the scene. Hearts needed a little bit more legs in midfield, and it was better for them in the second half. That was my feeling on it anyway”