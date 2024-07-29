SNS Group

New intake from the club’s youth system

Hearts today announced 10 new signings from the club’s youth academy as the latest batch of Riccarton youngsters agreed professional contract. Andy Webster, the academy manager, stressed that they all deserve the promotion but warned that far greater challenges lie ahead.

All 10 teenagers will initially join the Hearts Under-18 squad and challenge for a place in the B team. Jack Lyon and Lyndon Tas are the new goalkeepers, joined by right-back Gregor Burn, left-back Josh Radcliffe, centre-back/right-back Ryan Kelly, versatile midfielder Alfie Osborne, central midfielders Euan Banks, Charlie Sanders and Taylor Hogarth, plus striker Callen Robb.

Burn has signed a one-year deal, with the rest agreeing two years. Six of the above are graduates of the Hearts performance school at Balerno and nine have received youth international call-ups from Scotland. “It's a reward for their hard work up to this point. They can celebrate this moment and appreciate making it to the first rung of the ladder,” Webster told the official Hearts website.