Hearts sign Barrie McKay as Joe Savage makes quip over late Hibs bid

Barrie McKay has signed a permanent deal at Hearts.

The player passed a medical today after arriving in Edinburgh as a free agent following his departure from Swansea City.

He put pen to paper after several months without a club and, fitness permitting, could find himself involved in Sunday’s Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.

Hibs made a late attempt to lure him to Easter Road but McKay picked Hearts over their rivals, and also rejected interest from England’s League One and League Two. He decided to return to Scotland to continue his career in Gorgie.

The former Kilmarnock youth, now 26, made his name at Rangers before leaving Ibrox in 2017. He joined Nottingham Forest in a £500,000 move before switching to Swansea 12 months later. He spent time on loan at Fleetwood Town last season before being released by Swansea in June.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson outlined the qualities which attracted him to McKay. “I’m delighted that we’ve managed to get Barrie in and signed,” Neilson told the club’s official website.

“I’m sure a lot of people will remember his qualities from his previous spell in Scottish football: Quick, direct, dynamic and capable of moments of magic.

“To bring those talents to Hearts, where we now have considerable depth in our attacking options, is a real boost and I’m really looking forward to working with Barrie.”

Joe Savage, Hearts’ sporting director, added that McKay is another useful addition to the first-team squad at Riccarton. “We beat off interest from near, in fact very near, and far to get Barrie’s signature and we’re very happy to have done so,” said Savage.

“Barrie is an exciting player and one I am sure will light up Tynecastle when he takes to the pitch. This window has been testament to the strength of our recruitment department and once again I must thank everyone who was involved.

“We have, in our opinion, built up a squad capable of challenging at the top end of the table and I hope that we continue our good start in the weeks to come.”

McKay is the latest summer recruit to arrive at Tynecastle following Josh Ginnelly, Ross Stewart, Alex Cochrane, Beni Baningime, Ben Woodburn, Taylor Moore and Cameron Devlin.