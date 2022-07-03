Hearts sign goalkeeper after Rangers contract expires

Described as a “commanding goalkeeper” by his new club, the custodian joins the under-18 side at Tynecastle after putting pen to paper on a professional deal.

Academy director Frankie McAvoy told the Hearts website: “There was a lot of interest in Scott, both in Scotland and England, so we’re delighted that he’s chosen to join Hearts.

“He’s a young goalkeeper, a good communicator with bags of potential and we feel we can give Scott a great environment in which he has the opportunity to work hard and progress.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts have announced the signing of a goalkeeper for their under-18s team. Picture: SNS

“With Scott and Zach Paris both pushing each other for the Under 18s’ no.1 jersey, the future of our goalkeeping department looks strong.”

Hearts also have promising 20-year-old Harry Stone on their books. The stopper spent last season on loan at Partick Thistle and then Albion Rovers.

Message from the editor