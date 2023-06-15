No.1 Charlotte Parker-Smith and teenage rising star Lisa Rodgers have each committed their future to the SWPL 1 side until the summer of 2025.

Parker-Smith, 27, was outstanding between the sticks for Hearts last term as they finished fourth in the women’s top flight, including regular heroics in the derby matches against Hibs as the Gorgie Girls went undefeated against their rivals in four matches.

Rodgers, 17, spent part of last term at Boroughmuir Thistle in order to gain some first-team experience while also playing regularly for Scotland’s under-19s. She has previously been described by assistant coach Sean Burt as one of the best prospects this country has produced in the goalkeeping department for the women’s game in some time.

Hearts goalkeeper Charlotte Parker-Smith has signed a new deal along with rising star Lisa Rodgers. Picture: SNS

Hearts boss Eva Olid said of the extensions: "I am delighted to see both Lisa and Charlotte choose to sign on with us.

"Lisa is a young and very talented goalkeeper. She has grown as a player at the club and it is nice to see that she still sees Hearts as the best place for her to continue her development as a player and help the team achieve our objectives next season.

"As for Charlotte, she is an experienced goalkeeper, but she continues to learn and improve every season.

"She was amazing last season for us and played a huge part in us achieving our objectives. I am sure that she will maintain the high standard she has set herself."

