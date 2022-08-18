Hearts sign Jamaican international defender as Sunday clash with Rangers rescheduled

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old centre-back joins Eva Olid’s side from Charlton Athletic in the FA Women’s Championship.

She becomes the club’s eighth summer signing, following on from Emma Brownlie, Ciara Grant, Rebecca McAllister, Jemma Penman, Ocean Rolandsen, Katie Rood and Georgia Timms.

Born in London, Sampson has featured four times for her adopted nation after representing England at under-17s and under-19 levels.

Vyan Sampson in training during her time with Arsenal earlier in her career. Picture: Getty

She began her journey in the Chartlon youth system before moving along to Arsenal, whom she featured for a couple of times prior to a transfer to West Ham United. After a couple of years with the east London club she returned to Charlton to play with the first-team.

The Gorgie Girls have continued to strengthen the squad over the summer after going semi-professional earlier this year.

Olid’s Hearts side have started the season with a win and a defeat from their opening two matches in the SWPL 1. They were victorious coming from behind in the 3-1 opening day triumph over Partick Thistle at the Oriam, but they let a lead slip of their own the following week away to Spartans, losing 2-1 after Aimee Anderson had given them a second-half lead. Timms netted a debut hat-trick in the Thistle win.

They were due to face reigning champions Rangers in a tough away trip this coming Sunday but the match has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date. The decision was made due to Rangers’ participation in Champions League qualifying.

