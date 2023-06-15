News you can trust since 1873
Hearts sign pair of key first-team stars to contract extensions

Hearts have agreed one-year contract extensions with two of their key first-team stars, the club has announced.
By Craig Fowler
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 12:10 BST

Both Georgia Hunter and Monica Forsyth have put pen to paper in deals until the summer of 2024 with the option of another year if both club and player agree.

Hunter was made Hearts captain last season and played regularly at the centre of the stringiest defence in the SWPL 1 outside of the big three as the Gorgie Girls conceded 42 goals in 32 games, a mark nine fewer than Edinburgh rivals Hibs and Spartans. She also netted an injury-time equaliser as Hearts earned a last-gasp draw with Hibs in front of 7,000 fans at Tynecastle.

Forsyth was an important figure in midfield after returning from a cruciate knee ligament injury sustained in December 2021. Capable of playing on the wing or through the middle of the park, she is regarded as one of the most forward-thinking and exciting players at the club.

Hearts captain Georgia Hunter has signed a new one-year extension along with Monica Forsyth. Picture: SNSHearts captain Georgia Hunter has signed a new one-year extension along with Monica Forsyth. Picture: SNS
Hearts boss Eva Olid said: “Monica won our Rising Star Award for last season. She came back from a long-term injury stronger and better than before. That shows that she has some serious mental strength.

“She is so determined and it is clear that she wants to be the best player she can be. I look forward to working with her further.

“As for Geo, this will be our third year working together. Her progression as a player has been amazing. She is a hard worker and really loves the club. I am so happy that we will keep working and growing together.”

