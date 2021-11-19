Hearts sign promising teenager on professional deal

Hearts have signed another youth academy graduate in Murray Thomas.

Attacking midfielder Murray Thomas, 17, agreed a contract until the end of the season and joins seven colleagues who penned deals during the summer.

Finlay Pollock, Callum Hambrook, Bailey Dall, Ethan Drysdale, Macaulay Tait, Luke Rathie and Liam McFarlane all made the step up to John Rankin’s Hearts Under-18 side in June.

Thomas joins them as a pacy forward player whose finishing ability sets him apart. He recently scored twice in the Under-18s’ 3-1 win against Dundee United.

Speaking to the Hearts website, Rankin said: “I’m delighted for Murray that he’s signed his first professional contract with Hearts.

“He made a big impact against Dundee United and that was his first game back after a hip injury, so hopefully we’ll see even more from him as he builds up his fitness.

“We say it to all the young players but the hard work really does start here, so the onus is on Murray to keep on progressing in training and games and we’ll see where it takes him.”

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage added: “It’s always a nice moment when our young players sign pro deals so I’m very happy for Murray and his family.

“We’ll do our best to develop Murray and all of the players at the Academy, because, ultimately, we want to see them all pull on that maroon jersey in front of a packed Tynecastle crowd.

“We pride ourselves here at Hearts on being able to give young players a platform but it really is down to them to put in the hard yards and continue their journey.”