Hearts sign Scotland youth international after exit from Hibs

The 19-year-old is the club’s seventh signing of the summer as Eva Olid looks to bolster her ranks ahead of the SWPL 1 season kicking off next month.

The defender, who can play at both right-back and centre-half, joins the Gorgie Girls after leaving Hibs following one season with Dean Gibson’s outfit.

Previously she played a role in Aberdeen winning promotion to the SWPL 1 by winning the second tier title in 2021 and has been capped by Scotland’s under-19s.

Jenna Penman in action for the Scotland under-17s side against Northern Ireland at the Oriam in 2019. Picture: SNS

Olid has reshaped the Hearts defence over the course of the summer. Gaps needed filled after full-backs Claire Delworth and Beth McKay were allowed to leave, while centre-back Tegan Browning left to pursue her career in the United States.

Emma Brownlie was recruited by Rangers as the club’s first ever full-time signing. She was followed by fellow defender Ocean Rolandsen, who arrived from Sheffield United last week. Penman will compete for a spot alongside the likes of Georgia Hunter and Shona Cowan, who remain at the club from the side who finished tenth in the SWPL 1 last term.

There has also been work to the attacking corps. Midfielder Ciara Grant quickly followed Brownlie in moving across the M8 from Rangers, while strikers Katie Rood and Georgia Timms have been added to give the team more firepower in attack.

Hearts’ SWPL 1 season kicks off on Sunday, August 7 with the visit of Partick Thistle to the Oriam. The match takes place later in the day after the men’s team face Edinburgh derby rivals Hibs at Easter Road.

