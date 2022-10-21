The 18-year-old, whose current deal was due to expire at the end of the 2022/23 season, had put pen to paper on an offer which will keep him at Tynecastle until the summer of 2025.

After making his debut in the final game of the Championship season, the Hearts-supporting midfielder has made six appearances for the first-team, scoring once.

He spent time out on loan at East Fife for a spell last campaign and has already represented his country, earning two caps for the Scotland under-21s.

Finlay Pollock, right, with Hearts boss Robbie Neilson after agreeing to his contract extension. Picture: Hearts FC

Head coach Robbie Neilson welcomed the news, saying: “I’m delighted that Finlay has signed a new contract. He’s an extremely talented young player and has impressed both in training and for the B team.

“I’ve no doubt he’ll become an important player for us. The onus is on him to keep on working hard and showing everyone just how good he is.”

Sporting director Joe Savage added: “It’s important to get the futures of your most promising young players secured, and Finlay most certainly falls into that category, so I’m very happy that we’ve managed to get it all sorted.

“He’s the benchmark for all of our young players coming through. He’s got great ability and also a great attitude. It’s a testament to our academy that we can produce prospects like Finlay.

“He’s a Hearts fan and this means a lot to him, so I’m certain that, when the time comes, our supporters are going to enjoy watching him pulling on the maroon jersey and giving his all on the pitch.”

