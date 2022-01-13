Hearts sign up third key player as Stephen Kingsley agrees new long-term contract

The Scotland internationalist follows fellow defender Craig Halkett and goalkeeper Craig Gordon in committing his future to the Edinburgh club.

All three are first-team mainstays and part of the spine of manager Robbie Neilson’s team. Securing their futures represents important business for Tynecastle officials.

Kingsley was in talks with Hearts sporting director Joe Savage for a number of weeks and has now put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year extension.

Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley has signed a new contract.

His displays on the left side of defence have been impeccable this season and his goalscoring from free-kicks increased his popularity among supporters.

The 27-year-old has found the net four times already this term and will continue to be an influential player for the foreseeable future.

Gordon agreed his new deal on December 31, his 39th birthday, to continue as Hearts captain until 2024. Halkett’s agreement is for the same duration.

Savage and manager Robbie Neilson are keen to continue signing up players they see as integral to their plans for Hearts.

Others whose contracts are due to expire this summer include defenders John Souttar and Michael Smith, midfielders Andy Halliday and Peter Haring, plus forwards Jamie Walker, Armand Gnanduillet and Euan Henderson.

Souttar has held pre-contract talks with a number of clubs in England as well as Rangers in Scotland. He is destined to leave Hearts for pastures new after six years in the Capital.

Walker has already joined Bradford City on loan for the rest of the season.