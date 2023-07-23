Hearts signing target held out of pre-season friendly after transfer bid rejected

Hearts have lodged a bid for the 27-year-old, who was transfer listed by the League One club earlier this summer. The offer was rejected but a move is still very much in the offing with Kent making his desires known over a switch to the cinch Premiership.

The centre-back was out of the squad entirely as Darren Ferguson’s side drew 1-1 with Kent’s former club Colchester United in a pre-season contest. The Posh manager later revealed that Kent had picked up an issue and there was no desire to risk him with a transfer nearing completion.

“Frankie had an injection on Wednesday for a little niggle,” Ferguson said. “He didn’t train Thursday.

Peterborough United defender Frankie Kent has made it known he wants to sign for Hearts. Picture: Getty

“Hearts have made a bid for him. So we’ll have to see how that develops. There was no point risking Frankie with that possibly on the horizon. They’ve made a bid, we’ll have to wait to see if they come back in.

"It will be up to both clubs to decide that. I don’t know if anything else has happened during the game.”

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry revealed on Friday that an offer had been rejected for the ex-Arsenal youth player, but the two clubs were still in discussion over the transfer fee.

“We’re in talks. We rejected the first offer,” he told the Daily Record. “We’ve had interest from English clubs but the player has told us he wants to go to Hearts. At the minute we’re still talking. It’s very close. But it won’t be done as it stands.”

Fry was also effusive in his praise for the 6ft 2in defender, who has made over 150 appearances for Ferguson’s side since making the move from Colchester in 2019.

“Frankie has been very successful for us,” he said. We bought him for half a million pounds and we’d normally make a profit but we won’t make one on this. He has given us three magnificent years of service and will reluctantly let him go if we can sort the payment structure.

“Frankie helped us win promotion, he helped us to get in the play-offs last year and had a year in the Championship. He’s a great lad. A big centre half, quick, strong in the air, a great talker.

“Frankie has spoken to Jorge Grant and Michael Smith - he used to be big buds with both of them. They’ve told him Hearts are a great club.

“I thought he’d have gone to the English Championship. He’s good enough. But Hearts is a massive club and European football might have been a big draw for him. It’s another challenge for him.”