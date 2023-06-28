Hearts signing target Sammy Silvera involved in a bidding war as Central Coast Mariners reveal their stance

Sammy Silvera, the Central Coast Mariners winger, is now the subject of a cross-continent bidding war with Hearts one of multiple clubs competing for his signature. Plymouth Argyle, Middlesbrough, plus other teams in Portugal and Asia are also pursuing the highly-rated 22-year-old.

Silvera is contracted to the Mariners until 2025 and would meet UK visa requirements having been born in London. He finished the season strongly in Australia and scored as his club romped the A-League Grand Final with a 6-1 demolition of Melbourne City earlier this month. Overall, he claimed eight goals and five assists during the 2022/23 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mariners chairman Richard Peil admitted he has received a number of official offers for the player but none have yet been accepted. He rejected one Hearts bid and two from Plymouth and is determined not to let the player leave on the cheap.

A fee of more than A$1million [£523,000] has been suggested privately as Silvera’s valuation, but those involved in negotiations have not confirmed an exact figure. Hearts made it clear they won’t be held to ransom.

Speaking to FTBL in Australia, Peil explained the situation as it stands. “There has been a lot of interest in Sammy – and justifiably so – from multiple clubs in both the UK and Asia. There have been several concrete offers to go along with that but nothing has been decided yet,” he said.

“Personal success gets players noticed and Sammy deserves the attention, and as a club we’re not surprised either. His class was there for all to see at the back end of the season, and of course in the grand final, and it’s no shock that the phone has been ringing off the hook to ask about him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are not in the business of standing in the way of players if they really want to go elsewhere to help their career. However, I genuinely feel Sammy would benefit greatly from another year in the A-League.

Sammy Silvera is wanted by Hearts and others but Central Coast Mariners won't let him leave on the cheap.

“There’s a fine line there sometimes. He’s been overseas before and returned home to kick start things again. He knows he’s going to play regularly here where he would benefit greatly from another year under the guidance of [Mariners coaches] Monty [Nick Montgomery] and Serg [Sérgio Raimundo].”

Silvera harbours a long-term ambition to play for the Socceroos at international level having represented his country at under-23s. “He wants to be a part of the Socceroos and I’d imagine he’s pretty close to realising that dream,” added Peil.

“But to do that it’s crucial to be playing each week. The thing about going overseas is that there is always the risk of perhaps spending more time on the bench than in the starting line up – and that’s where timing and finding the right club becomes crucial. I personally feel Sammy will be better placed to get that national team breakthrough if he remains with us for another season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad