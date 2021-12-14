Hearts sporting director Joe Savage explains recruitment process at Tynecastle

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage is working hard to bolster the squad next month but says it is not easy

Although Savage is working hard on adding to the squad, the 37-year-old is realistic enough to know that the January window is difficult to operate in.

"We will try to strengthen if we can," Savage told Sky Sports. "January is never an easy window to strengthen, it's hard.

"Nobody wants to sell their best players or let their best players go.

"I think we will try to see what's out there. We want to strengthen but it's obviously a hard market.

"We are having a look just now to see what is out there, see what he like and see if we can try get something."

Savage explained that Neilson plays a significant role in the recruitment process and has the final say on transfers.

Explaining the club's process, he also applauded the club's board for their support.

He added: "The way it works is Robbie will tell us – the recruitment staff and myself – what he's looking for.

"Myself and George Brown, the head recruitment analyst, and the scouts that we've got will do the work.

"They'll scout games and recommend players to me. We will watch them, put dossiers together and put them to Robbie.

"We will put three or four to him and he needs to make the final decision.

"No player will be signed here without Robbie telling us that he's the one he wants.”

