Hearts squad market value: 29 stars ranked as €21.13m worth of talent in ranks after summer transfer drive

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 7th Sep 2024, 18:30 BST

Hearts players have been ranked based on their market values.

It’s been a tough start to the season but there is no doubting the quality within Hearts ranks.

Steven Naismith has blended a mix of experienced Premiership-proven talents with foreign imports in the transfer market this summer. That has bolstered his ranks but the head coach is still seeking his first win, with defeat to Dundee United before the international break piling on pressure.

After the recruitment drive, Transfermarkt has 29 Hearts stars ranked based on market value. There’s an obvious winner but overall, Naismith has €21.13m of talent on his books as per the website’s metric. Take a look below to see who goes where.

Market value: €50k

1. Ryan Fulton

Market value: €50k | SNS Group

Market value: €150k

2. Craig Gordon

Market value: €150k | SNS Group

Market value: €200k

3. Macaulay Tait

Market value: €200k | SNS Group

Market value: €200k

4. James Wilson

Market value: €200k | SNS Group

