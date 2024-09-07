It’s been a tough start to the season but there is no doubting the quality within Hearts ranks.

Steven Naismith has blended a mix of experienced Premiership-proven talents with foreign imports in the transfer market this summer. That has bolstered his ranks but the head coach is still seeking his first win, with defeat to Dundee United before the international break piling on pressure.

After the recruitment drive, Transfermarkt has 29 Hearts stars ranked based on market value. There’s an obvious winner but overall, Naismith has €21.13m of talent on his books as per the website’s metric. Take a look below to see who goes where.