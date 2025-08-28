Hearts' full back Adam Forrester was recalled from his loan spell with St Johnston (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

The Scottish Championship frontrunners have a co-operation agreement with Derek McInnes’ side which facilitated the defender’s initial move.

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari believes that Hearts’ defender Adam Forrester has been left ‘in limbo’ after his loan with the Perth club was brought to an abrupt end.

The Jambos and the Saints have a co-operation agreement in place which allows players aged between 16-21 and eligible for the Scotland national team, like Forrester, to move between the two clubs throughout the season. That means that the 20-year old can still recommence his loan with the Scottish Championship frontrunners and likely will if the capital club bring in another right back before the transfer window shuts.

However, for now, he is back with his parent club and training with them ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash away to Livingston on Saturday. St Johnstone are looking to extend their perfect start to the Scottish Championship campaign and make it four wins from four has they host Greenock Morton at McDiarmid Park.

Speaking on Forrester’s short term future, Valakari said: “You can’t put your faith in other people’s hands, It was a little bit like this with the cooperation agreement. Yes, we wanted Adam Forrester in here because he’s a quality player.

“But we could not control when he is here or not. That’s why we couldn’t wait until the last minute (of the transfer window) to see if he was coming.

“So, we went forward with Liam (Smith). Looking at the big picture, I feel for the boy (Forrester).

“He desperately wants to play as well but he is kind of in limbo now. I understand Hearts want to have that cover with a good player when their right-back is injured.”

St Johnstone bolster defence with signing of former Hearts defender

After losing Forrester, for the time being, Valakari moved to bring in former Hearts defender Liam Smith from League of Ireland side Bohemians to bolster his defensive ranks. It’s a signing the Saint’s boss is happy to get over the line.

Speaking about his defensive options following their most recent match, he said: “Liam has big experience of the league, he won it and will bring these qualities. Liam played on Friday night (for Bohemians), so he’s fully fit.

“It’s been a position we’ve been looking at. We only had Reghan (Tumilty) and it’s good to get another player in for the sake of making us stronger.

“I need to give big credit to Reghan how well he played in the last match. The defending part was excellent, as well as the attacking part.

“To add Liam there, it gives us good depth and the options to play different types. I could see that Reghan could even play as a right winger if we need an out-and-out winger keeping the width and play a little more inverted right full-back. It gives us the tactical flexibility for different situations.”

